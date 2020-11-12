Delhi: Man thrashed by locals for committing theft dies

A 24-year-old man who was thrashed by locals after he was caught red-handed while committing a theft died at a hospital here, police said on Thursday. Police received information about a vehicle theft in Kabir Nagar on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hira Lal Kamra, the complainant, handed over the accused, identified as Mesar, to police, a senior official said. Kamra told police that the accused was caught red-handed while stealing his tempo and was beaten up by the residents.

The injured accused was rushed to Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital in Shastri Park, the official said. A case was registered at Welcome police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by Kamra.

A master key was recovered from the accused's possession, police said. After arresting Mesar, police on Wednesday produced him in a local court, which sent him to judicial custody. He was taken to Mandoli Jail, the official said. When Mesar came to Mandoli Jail around 8 pm, his health checkup was conducted by a doctor who referred him to Hedgewar Hospital, another police official said.

The accused died at the hospital around 12 am, he said, adding that a judicial enquiry by a metropolitan magistrate was being conducted..