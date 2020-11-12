Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will implement NGT order on firecrackers: Maha govt to HC

The court accepted this statement and disposed of the petition. The NGT's Delhi bench had on November 9 passed an order banning the use of firecrackers in cities and towns where the air quality index was "poor" or "worse".

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 18:45 IST
Will implement NGT order on firecrackers: Maha govt to HC

The Maharashtra government on Thursday informed the Bombay High Court that it would implement the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order banning firecrackers in districts where the air quality index was poor or worse. A division bench headed by Justice A K Menon accepted the statement and disposed of a public interest litigation filed by a Pune resident seeking a complete ban on firecrackers in the state from November 10 to November 20.

In his petition Aniruddha Deshpande, who runs a "Right to Breathe" campaign, stated that air quality is poor in several districts of the state, and he also raised concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The petition stated that air pollution caused by firecrackers directly affects the respiratory tract and highlighted that three states in the country had already issued ban on them.

Government pleader P P Kakade on Thursday informed the court that the state government has issued a letter to all concerned officers for implementing the NGT order "in letter and spirit". The court accepted this statement and disposed of the petition.

The NGT's Delhi bench had on November 9 passed an order banning the use of firecrackers in cities and towns where the air quality index was "poor" or "worse". The NGT order had stated that in places where the ambient air quality fell under the "moderate" or below category, the sale of "green" crackers would be permitted and timings for bursting crackers would be restricted to two hours.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium exempts gift-bearing St Nicholas from virus bans

To ensure the merriment of millions of Belgian kids, the government is offering a special exemption from the stringent coronavirus measures to beloved St. Nicholas, who always delivers bountiful presents on the morning of December 6. In a t...

Nigeria expects more Benin Bronze returns as soon as next year

Nigeria expects to get more of its plundered Benin Bronzes back from Western museums and collectors as early as next year as global Black Lives Matter protests spur repatriation campaigns, a senior official said.Godwin Obaseki, governor of ...

PFC net profit jumps 72% to Rs 4,290 cr in Sep qtr

State-run Power Finance Corporation PFC on Thursday reported a 72 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,290 crore in the July-September quarter on account of higher revenues. Its net profit was Rs 2,497 crore in the quarter e...

INSIGHT-Migrant smugglers see boost from U.S. pandemic border policy

These days, Martin Salgados migrant shelter in the city of San Luis Rio Colorado on Mexicos border with the United States feels more like an hourly hotel. His guests, many of them from Central America, often dont even bother to spend the ni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020