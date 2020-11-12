Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghana's former President Jerry Rawlings dies at 73

Ghana's former leader Jerry Rawlings, who seized power twice in military coups but went on to bring democratic rule to the West African country, died on Thursday at the age of 73, a source at the presidency said. Rawlings overthrew then-ruler General Frederick Akuffo in 1979 when he was an army lieutenant.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 19:07 IST
Ghana's former President Jerry Rawlings dies at 73

Ghana's former leader Jerry Rawlings, who seized power twice in military coups but went on to bring democratic rule to the West African country, died on Thursday at the age of 73, a source at the presidency said.

Rawlings overthrew then-ruler General Frederick Akuffo in 1979 when he was an army lieutenant. He handed over power to civilian rule soon after but then led another coup two years later, decrying the overnment's corruption and weak leadership. From 1981 to 1993, Rawlings ruled as chairman of a joint military-civilian government. In 1992 he was elected president under a new constitution, taking up that office the following year and serving two terms before handing over power to John Kufour who succeeded him in 2001.

The source at the presidency said Rawlings had died on Thursday morning, but provided no further details.

Also Read: Nigeria: West African Examinations Council to release SSSCE results next week

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium exempts gift-bearing St Nicholas from virus bans

To ensure the merriment of millions of Belgian kids, the government is offering a special exemption from the stringent coronavirus measures to beloved St. Nicholas, who always delivers bountiful presents on the morning of December 6. In a t...

Nigeria expects more Benin Bronze returns as soon as next year

Nigeria expects to get more of its plundered Benin Bronzes back from Western museums and collectors as early as next year as global Black Lives Matter protests spur repatriation campaigns, a senior official said.Godwin Obaseki, governor of ...

PFC net profit jumps 72% to Rs 4,290 cr in Sep qtr

State-run Power Finance Corporation PFC on Thursday reported a 72 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,290 crore in the July-September quarter on account of higher revenues. Its net profit was Rs 2,497 crore in the quarter e...

INSIGHT-Migrant smugglers see boost from U.S. pandemic border policy

These days, Martin Salgados migrant shelter in the city of San Luis Rio Colorado on Mexicos border with the United States feels more like an hourly hotel. His guests, many of them from Central America, often dont even bother to spend the ni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020