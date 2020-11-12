4 people arrested, 5 cases registered for sale of fire crackers in Delhi: Police

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested four people and registered five cases for alleged sale of fire crackers in the national capital, officials said here. Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government has imposed a total ban on firecrackers, including the environmentally safer green crackers, from November 7 to 30 to combat rising air pollution amid an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

"Among the five cases, one was registered in north district, one in south and three in Dwarka," Additional PRO (Delhi Police) Anil Mittal said. "Four people were arrested on Thursday -- one in north district, one in south, one in west and one in Dwarka," he said.

Mittal said police recovered 109.25 kg fire crackers. Police registered two cases for bursting fire crackers in northwest district during the day and two persons were arrested, he said.

Till Thursday, 34 cases were registered and 34 people arrested for allegedly selling fireworks in the city. A total of 2,879.52 kg of fire crackers were recovered from their possession, the police said. Twelve cases were registered and four people arrested for allegedly bursting fire crackers, they said.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday imposed a total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight, saying "celebration by crackers is for happiness and not to celebrate deaths and diseases". All the district's DCPs have been asked to ensure that steps are taken against violators under appropriate sections of the law, and strict action is initiated against the staff for any non-compliance of the order, the police had said.

The DCPs of all the 15 police districts will constitute police station-wise teams to supervise the implementation of the NGT order. Each beat staff would be properly briefed by SHOs concerned to enforce the direction in letter and spirit, they had said..