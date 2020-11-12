One held for selling firecrackers in Greater Noida

A man has been arrested for allegedly selling firecrackers in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida in violation of National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders, police said on Thursday. Anil Singhal, who is around 50, was held in Dadri town while he was selling the firecrackers on Wednesday, the police said.

"He was selling firecrackers near Gaut Dharamshala on the GT road. Four cartons full of firecrackers were seized from his possession," a police spokesperson said. The accused has been booked under provisions of the Explosive Substances Act and jailed, the spokesperson said.

The police action came in the wake of the NGT imposing a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight amid worsening air quality..