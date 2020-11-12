2 drug peddlers arrested in Jammu; heroin, cash seized

Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested here on Thursday after 40 gm heroin was found in their possession, police said. A police party on checking duty intercepted a vehicle at Nanak Nagar and apprehended two people, namely Ashfaq Ahmed and Narinder Pal, after recovery of the heroin from them, they said.

Police have also seized Rs 35,000 cash from the duo, they said. A case was registered at the Gandhi Nagar police station, and the accused were arrested, the police said, adding further investigation in the case is going on.