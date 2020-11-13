China urges U.S. to stop arbitrary suppression via U.S. investment bans
China is urging the United States to stop its arbitrary suppression of investments, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on Friday, when asked about the ban on U.S. investments in firms linked to the Chinese military.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-11-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 13:23 IST
China is urging the United States to stop its arbitrary suppression of investments, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on Friday, when asked about the ban on U.S. investments in firms linked to the Chinese military. The United States government has been "viciously slandering" Chinese military-civilian integration and China will firmly uphold the rights and interests of Chinese firms, Wang said.
The Trump administration on Thursday unveiled an executive order prohibiting U.S. investments in Chinese firms that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military. nL1N2HY2O7]
