Trio held in Maharastra for killing three of family in Chennai

After a hot pursuit, three men allegedly involved in the gunning down of a man, his wife and their son here were nabbed in Maharashtra and the killing was due to a matrimonial dispute, police said on Friday. Disclosing information on cracking the case, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said a special team of city police personnel apprehended them last night in Solapur district of Maharashtra with the help of their counterparts.

On November 11, Chand (74) his wife Pushpabai (68) and their 40-year old son Shital Kumar were found dead with bullet injuries at their residence in Elephant Gate neighbourhood here and police had said they were shot dead. The killings were due to a matrimonial dispute between Kumar and his wife Jayamala, the official said, adding six people were involved in the case.

In the western state, when the Tamil Nadu police team was on the lookout for suspects, a car that speeded in the opposite direction was spotted and it was suspected to be that of those involved in the crime. Immediately, they were chased and the police team successfully intercepted their vehicle.

Jayamala's brother Kailash and two others, Ravindranath and Vijay Uttam Kamal, were found in the car. On questioning, they confessed to the crime and a revolver and the car used for the killing has been seized, he said. On the motive for the crime, the official said it appeared to be based on a matrimonial dispute between Jayamala and Kumar. In view of the differences, she went to Pune to stay with her family and reconciliatory meetings had been held there between the two families, he said.

"A 0.32 revolver was used and it was brought from outside of Tamil Nadu. It has been seized. Five rounds were fired for killing them. This is a well planned murder," he noted. An additional team has been dispatched to apprehend three more accused, he said.

Their counterparts in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra helped them zero in on the alleged killers,the official added..