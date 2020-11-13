Maha: Police return lost, stolen mobile phones worth lakhs

Maha: Police return lost, stolen mobile phones worth lakhsPTI | Thane | Updated: 13-11-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 18:21 IST
The police in Kalyan town ofMaharashtra's Thane district on Friday returned lost andstolen mobile phones worth Rs 4.5 lakh to their owners
Deputy commissioner of police, Kalyan Vivek Pansarehanded over mobile phones to 27 persons at a function
According to the police, numerous mobile thefts havebeen reported in Kalyan and several arrests have been made inthese cases.