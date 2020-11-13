Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia says discussing U.N. presence in Nagorno-Karabakh as its troops deploy

Russia brokered a ceasefire on Tuesday that secured territorial advances for Azerbaijan around the ethnic Armenian region within Azeri borders, where Azeri troops have been battling ethnic Armenian forces over the past six weeks. Moscow agreed the accord without its partners in an international grouping overseeing Karabakh, the United States and France, which have said they are studying the arrangements.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-11-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 21:45 IST
Russia says discussing U.N. presence in Nagorno-Karabakh as its troops deploy

Russia is in talks with Armenia and Azerbaijan on the deployment of United Nations structures in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia's foreign minister said on Friday, as Russian peacekeeping troops moved into the enclave under a recent truce deal. Russia brokered a ceasefire on Tuesday that secured territorial advances for Azerbaijan around the ethnic Armenian region within Azeri borders, where Azeri troops have been battling ethnic Armenian forces over the past six weeks.

Moscow agreed the accord without its partners in an international grouping overseeing Karabakh, the United States and France, which have said they are studying the arrangements. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the U.N. would mainly be involved in humanitarian issues related to the settlement of people driven from their homes by the conflict.

"The U.N. is very interested in coordinating their actions with our peacekeepers, with our border guards and with those who will solve humanitarian problems," Lavrov told an online meeting led by President Vladmir Putin. "We are in contact with our Armenian and Azeri colleagues at the request of the U.N. structures in order for them to deploy their presence in Nagorno-Karabakh," Russia's TASS news agency cited him as saying.

Moscow was also in contact with the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees office, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the UN development programme, Lavrov said. Putin said at the meeting that more than 4,000 people were killed on both sides, including civilians, with 8,000 wounded and tens of thousands driven from their homes.

Hundreds of Russian peacekeepers have already arrived in the region, and Russian border guards have placed five posts in Nagorno-Karabakh, two of them on the border with Iran, Alexander Bortnikov, Russia's Security Service chief, told the meeting. He said the Russian Emergencies Ministry was ready to send a group of 150 rescuers and 17 pieces of equipment to the region, where the bodies of dozens of ethnic Armenian fighters still lay alongside a mountain road on Friday.

The process of exchanging the bodies of those killed began on Friday, Arayik Harutyunyan, Nagorno-Karabakh leader, wrote on his Facebook page. The exchange is being coordinated between Russian peacekeepers the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Rescue Service of Nagorno-Karabakh. Lavrov said he had informed France and the United States about the ceasefire deal, which was signed between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The accord has triggered protests calling for the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the Armenian capital Yerevan, where hundreds of protesters rallied for a fourth day on Friday chanting "Nikol is a traitor!". Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, which now joins eight other former Soviet republics where Russia has a military presence. Moscow already had military bases in five neighbouring states as well as troops in regions which have broken away from three others.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

G20 strikes historic debt pact to help poorer states hit by COVID

The United States, China and other G20 countries on Friday agreed for the first time on a common approach for restructuring government debt as the coronavirus crisis leaves some poorer nations at risk of default.The agreement came as Zambia...

Athletics-Kenya's Manangoi gets two-year ban for anti-doping violation - AIU

Kenyas former 1,500 metres world champion Elijah Manangoi has been handed a two-year ban for anti-doping violations after missing three tests under whereabouts rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit AIU said on Friday. Manangoi, who will be in...

Haryana reports 2,688 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

As many as 2,688 new COVID-19 cases, 2,115 discharges and 27 deaths were reported in Haryana, as per the State Health Department on Friday. Total positive cases due to the disease rose to 1,95,799 including 1,74,380 recoveriesdischarges and...

Income tax relief for real-estate developers, home buyers announced under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package 3.0

In order to boost demand in the real-estate sector and to enable the real-estate developers to liquidate their unsold inventory at a rate substantially lower than the circle rate and giving benefit to the home buyers, the government has dec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020