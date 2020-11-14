Explosions reported in two cities in Ethiopia's Amhara state

Explosions reported in two cities in Ethiopia's Amhara stateReuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 14-11-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 09:27 IST
Two explosions went off in two different cities in Ethiopia's Amhara state, which neighbours the northern state of Tigray where federal troops are fighting local leaders.
The explosions were reported in Bahir Dar and Gondar, Amhara's communication office said in a statement late on Friday. (Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
