Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's foreign minister may visit Japan later in Nov -Mainichi

There is a small possibility that the two nations will discuss details of rescheduling Xi's Japan visit during Wang's stay in Tokyo, according to the report. Suga, who became prime minister in September, must manage relations with Japan's bigger neighbour as ties between China and the United States worsen amid the coronavirus pandemic and lingering trade friction.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-11-2020 09:41 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 09:36 IST
China's foreign minister may visit Japan later in Nov -Mainichi
Wang Yi may also make a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the report said, citing several Japanese government sources. Image Credit: Flickr

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi may visit Japan later this month to meet his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi for talks on cooperation over the coronavirus crisis and the East China Sea situation, the Mainichi newspaper said on Saturday. Wang Yi may also make a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the report said, citing several Japanese government sources.

His Japan visit will likely be after a video conference of the leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group on Nov. 20 and G20 leaders' virtual summit meeting on Nov. 21-22, the paper said. The visit follows a phone call between Suga and Chinese President Xi Jinping in September where the leaders agreed to have more high-level contacts to promote regional and international stability.

A planned state visit by Xi to Japan earlier this year was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak. There is a small possibility that the two nations will discuss details of rescheduling Xi's Japan visit during Wang's stay in Tokyo, according to the report.

Suga, who became prime minister in September, must manage relations with Japan's bigger neighbour as ties between China and the United States worsen amid the coronavirus pandemic and lingering trade friction. Tokyo is also in a dispute with Beijing over ownership of islands in the East China Sea and has expressed concern about an uptick in Chinese military activity in the region.

TRENDING

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Johnson, Thomas part of 4-way share atop Masters leaderboard

A long day in the small window of daylight that comes with a Masters in November didnt settle anything except that Dustin Johnson is playing like the No. 1 player and Justin Thomas has finally figured out Augusta National. They were among f...

US pitches for free and open Indo-Pacific in ASEAN Summit

US National Security Advisor Robert OBrien has pitched for a free and open Indo-Pacific, a strategic region that has witnessed renewed global focus in view of Chinas expansionist behaviour. Addressing the US-ASEAN virtual summit on Friday, ...

MLS plans to start 2021 season on time, play full schedule

Major League Soccer intends to open its 2021 season as planned in early March but will remain nimble because of the coronavirus. The league plans to play an entire regular season while working around the international calendar, which was ma...

Rugby-Hogg says Scotland hoping to emulate soccer team and inspire nation

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg has said the team will head into Saturdays Autumn Nations Cup clash against Italy in Florence hoping to inspire the nation like their soccer counterparts. Scotlands soccer team qualified for the European Champio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020