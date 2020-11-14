Man found dead in Raj; woman succumbs to injuries

A man was found dead while a woman in an injured state here, police said on Sunday. The man, aged 22 years, worked at a government pump house on a contractual basis. He, along with the woman, aged 19 years, was living in a room in the pump house, they said.

On Saturday morning, the man was found dead near Muhana mandi while the woman was lying injured in an unconscious state, SHO of Muhana Heeralal Saini said. The woman was rushed to SMS hospital where she succumbed to injuries, he said, adding she was in a relationship with the man.

The man’s body had no injury marks and prima facie it appeared that he died by suicide. There is a possibility that the girl jumped from the water tank but nothing conclusive can be said at the moment, Saini said, adding the matter is under investigation..