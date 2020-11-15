Five held for selling firecrackers in Noida, Gr Noida despite ban

Five people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Greater Noida on Saturday for allegedly selling firecrackers, police said here. Noida and Greater Noida are among the cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) where the National Green Tribunal has imposed a total ban on sale or use of firecrackers in view of the worsening air quality in the region.

Thirty-nine cartons of firecrackers estimated to be worth around Rs 4 lakh were seized from the Knowledge Park area and two people arrested, the police said. "Those held have been identified as Vijay Saini and Qasif, both natives of adjoining Bulandshahr district," a police spokesperson said.

One accused, identified as Satendra Chand, was held in the Surajpur police station area. Four cartons full of firecrackers estimated to be worth around Rs 55,000 were seized from him, the spokesperson said. In the Phase 2 police station area, Sajid Saifi was held and three cartons of firecrackers, pegged at nearly Rs 50,000, were seized from him, the official said.

A firecracker seller identified as Akhilesh Pal was held from Sector 22 in Noida, the official added. Akhilesh was held by officials from Sector 24 police station who seized four cartons of firecrackers worth around Rs 25,000 from him, the spokesperson said.

Separate FIRs have been lodged over these incidents under provisions of the Explosive Substances Act, the police said. Busting of firecrackers was reported from several places in Noida and Greater Noida on Saturday, even as the police said they had stepped up vigilance against it.

On instructions of Police Commissioner Alok Singh, officials from various police stations patrolled their respective areas on Saturday night during which they also raised awareness regarding the NGT's order for total ban on sale and use of firecrackers in the NCR, according to a statement. Citizens were also informed of penalties and punishments the violation of the NGT order could attract, the late night statement added.