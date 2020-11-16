LoC firing: Army jawan's body reaches Pune

The mortal remains of Army jawan Rushikesh Jondhale, who was killed during cross-LoC firing by Pakistani soldiers in Gurez in Jammu and Kashmir, were brought to Pune on Sunday night, a defence official said. The body will be taken by road to his native place in Kolhapur district, where the last rites will be performed on Monday, the official said.

Jondhale (20) hailed from Bahirewadi village in Ajra tehsil of the western Maharashtra district. After the body was brought to Pune, Commandant of National Defence AcademyLt Gen Asit Mistry and others paid tributes by laying wreaths on it.

Jondhale was among four personnel of the Army who were killed during cross LOC firing by Pakistani soldiers in Gurez and Uri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. A BSF sub-inspector and six civilians were also killed in the multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistan.