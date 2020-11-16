Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nearly 2 dozen arrested in Trump protests in Washington

Videos posted to social media showed numerous incidents of shoving and punching as well as a fireworks explosion and a man shoving and knocking down one person before being shoved and punched unconscious himself by others. A 26-year-old District of Columbia man was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon after discharging the firework at several people, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release Sunday.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2020 05:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 05:28 IST
Nearly 2 dozen arrested in Trump protests in Washington

Demonstrations over President Donald Trump's loss at the polls have resulted in charges against nearly two dozen people in Washington, including a person accused of setting off a commercial firework and four people accused in an assault that left the victim unconscious on the street. The arrests came during and after protesters and counterdemonstrators clashed Saturday in Northwest Washington.

Several thousand people rallied during the day in support of Trump, whose motorcade briefly drove by the gathering protesters Saturday morning on the way to the president's Northern Virginia golf club. Trump supporters marched from Freedom Plaza to the Supreme Court Building, across from the Capitol, during the day.

Their activities and those of counterdemonstrators grew increasing tense and took a violent turn in the early evening. Videos posted to social media showed numerous incidents of shoving and punching as well as a fireworks explosion and a man shoving and knocking down one person before being shoved and punched unconscious himself by others.

A 26-year-old District of Columbia man was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon after discharging the firework at several people, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release Sunday. Police said in another statement that four people, all but one confirmed as District residents, were arrested on various charges related to a man being knocked unconscious by one person and then assaulted by the others. Whether that incident was depicted in social media video was not clear.

Police also reported a stabbing victim was treated at a hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries. Four police officers were injured as they responded to the unrest, and eight firearms were recovered, the department said. Police said at least 10 of those arrested were from the District of Columbia while others came from neighboring Maryland and Virginia.

Some of those arrested were from New York, New Jersey, South Carolina and Georgia, police said, and more suspects were being sought as authorities reviewed surveillance footage. Several other cities on Saturday saw gatherings of Trump supporters unwilling to accept Democrat Joe Biden's Electoral College and popular vote victory as legitimate, including Phoenix; Dallas; Las Vegas; Austin, Texas; Lansing, Michigan; and Salem, Oregon.

Cries of “Stop the Steal” and “Count Every Vote” were common despite a lack of evidence of voter fraud or other problems that could reverse the result..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Iota grows to category 2 hurricane as it nears Central America

Iota has strengthened into a category 2 hurricane as it barrels toward Central America, a region still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Eta, and experts predict this years unprecedented storm season will force more people to mig...

Merkel, German states consider tougher COVID-measures -document

Germanys federal government and states are considering new COVID-19 measures to halt the rise in infections, such as dramatically reducing the number of people at household gatherings and compulsory mask wearing for school students.A draft ...

Olympics-Bach kicks off Tokyo visit to build momentum towards rearranged Games

International Olympic Committee IOC President Thomas Bach is set to meet with organisers of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday as part of a two-day visit to Japan to demonstrate his commitment to holding the Games, despite the global pandemic. Th...

Mainland China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier

Mainland China reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 15, down from 13 a day earlier, the countrys health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections. The numbe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020