Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopia says town seized in Tigray, conflict embroils Eritrea

Tigray forces fired rockets into Eritrea at the weekend. A task force set up by Abiy, Africa's youngest leader, to manage the conflict said federal troops had "liberated" the town of Alamata from the TPLF.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 14:06 IST
Ethiopia says town seized in Tigray, conflict embroils Eritrea
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government said on Monday it had captured another town in the northern Tigray region after nearly two weeks of fighting in a conflict already spilling into Eritrea and destabilising the wider Horn of Africa.

Hundreds have died, at least 20,000 refugees have fled to Sudan and there have been reports of atrocities since Abiy ordered air strikes and a ground offensive against Tigray's rulers for defying his authority. The conflict could jeopardise a recent economic opening, stir up ethnic bloodshed elsewhere around Africa's second most populous nation, and tarnish the reputation of Abiy who won a Nobel Peace Prize last year for a peace pact with Eritrea.

The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which governs the region of more than 5 million people, has accused Eritrea of sending tanks and thousands of soldiers over the border to support Ethiopian federal troops. Asmara denies that. Tigray forces fired rockets into Eritrea at the weekend.

A task force set up by Abiy, Africa's youngest leader, to manage the conflict said federal troops had "liberated" the town of Alamata from the TPLF. "They fled, taking along around 10,000 prisoners," it added, without specifying where those were from.

"Residents say many youth above the age of 14 had already fled the area for fear of being recruited by TPLF." With communications mainly down and media barred, Reuters could not independently verify assertions made by all sides.

There was no immediate comment from Tigray's leaders on events in Alamata, near the border with Amhara regional state, about 120 km (75 miles) from Tigray's capital Mekelle. FIGHTING SPREADS

The fighting has spread beyond Tigray into Amhara, whose local forces are allied with Abiy's forces. On Friday, rockets were fired at two airports in Amhara in what the TPLF said was retaliation for government air strikes. Tigray leaders accuse Abiy, who is from the largest Oromo ethnic group, of persecuting them and purging them from government and security forces over the last two years. He says they rose up against him by attacking a military base.

The Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) has around 140,000 personnel and plenty of experience from fighting Islamist militants in Somalia, rebel groups in border regions and a two-decade border standoff with Eritrea. But many senior officers were Tigrayan, much of its most powerful weaponry is there and the TPLF has seized the powerful Northern Command's headquarters in Mekelle.

There are reports of defections of Tigrayan members of the ENDF. And the TPLF itself has a formidable history, spearheading the rebel march to Addis Ababa that ousted a Marxist dictatorship in 1991 and bearing the brunt of a 1998-2000 war with Eritrea that killed hundreds of thousands. Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki – a long-time foe of the Tigrayan leaders - controls a vast standing army which the United States' CIA puts at 200,000 personnel.

Abiy once fought alongside the Tigrayans and was a partner in government with them until 2018 when he took office, winning early plaudits for pursuing peace with Eritrea, starting to liberalise the economy and opening a repressive political system. The United Nations and others have urged Abiy to negotiate with the Tigrayans and there have been reports Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni's government could mediate. But Abiy's Tigray task force denied that and reiterated it was committed to "upholding rule of law" in Tigray.

It has previously said there will be no talks until Tigrayan leaders are arrested.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Pollution levels higher in Delhi this Diwali as compared to 2019: CPCB

Pollution levels were higher in Delhi this Diwali as compared to last year due to bursting of firecrackers and stubble burning, according to the Central Pollution Control Boards CPCB report filed before the National Green Tribunal NGT. In t...

Amit Shah greets media on National Press Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted journalists on the occasion of the National Press Day on Monday and said the Narendra Modi government is committed towards the freedom of press and strongly opposes those who throttle itGreetings on Nat...

Beijing Review Africa Bureau hands over books to SA Government

A book handover ceremony, hosted by the Beijing Review Africa Bureau and organised by the Global Max Media Group, was held in Pretoria earlier this month.Ni Yanshuo, the Chief Reporter of Beijing Review Africa Bureau, presented 50 copies of...

Sterling slips; speculators' bearish bets increase

Sterling slipped in early London trading on Monday as Brexit talks resumed in Brussels, while bearish bets on the pound increased for the second week running. European shares hovered near nine-month highs as stronger-than-expected Chinese f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020