SC refuses to pass order on Army couple's plea seeking joint posting

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to pass any order on a petition filed by an Army couple seeking directions to the Centre for joint posting. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Dr DY Chandrachud said: "There is self-restraint on part of courts in matters like posting and others."

Senior lawyer and former Solicitor General (SG) Ranjeet Kumar, appearing for the Army couple, pleaded to the top court for a direction of joint posting. Kumar submitted to the apex court that their posting is in different places and they have a kid and their parents are almost bedridden.

"We understand your predicament, (concerns), but someone has to be posted to Andaman Nicobar or Leh Ladakh," the bench of the top court said and refused to pass any order on the plea. (ANI)