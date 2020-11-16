Left Menu
China silent on Pak’s allegations against India on terrorism; calls for effective security for CPEC

India has protested to China over the CPEC as it is being laid through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In his media briefing, Zhao, on Pakistan’s allegation of heavy firing by India along the Line of Control (LoC) resulting in four deaths, urged Pakistan and India to exercise restraint, resolve differences through dialogues and work together to safeguard regional peace and stability.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 16-11-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 17:36 IST
China on Monday evaded a direct response to Pakistan’s allegations that India was behind some of the terror attacks in that country, as Beijing put the onus of providing effective security for the USD 60 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Islamabad. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here that “China opposes all forms of terrorism and calls on the international community, especially regional countries, to cooperate in fighting terrorism and safeguard collective security.” The CPEC connecting China’s Xinjiang province to Pakistan’s strategic Gwadar port in Balochistan is an “important pioneering project of the Belt and Road (BRI) initiative," Zhao said in response to a question on Pakistan’s claims that India was behind some of the terror attacks in that country, including causing disruption to the CPEC projects.

India on Sunday mounted a hard-hitting attack on Pakistan for accusing it of involvement in some of the terror strikes in that country and said the so-called claims of ‘proof’ are figments of imagination. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Pakistan's "desperate attempt" will find few takers as the international community is aware of its tactics, and proof of Islamabad's terror sponsorship has been admitted by none other than its "own leadership".

"This is yet another futile anti-India propaganda exercise. The so-called claims of 'proof' against India enjoy no credibility, are fabricated and represent figments of imagination," Srivastava said in response to media queries on the allegations. Responding to another question, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said: “It (CPEC) is important for the common development of China and Pakistan, it's also beneficial to regional connectivity and common prosperity.

“We are confident that with the support of the international community, China and Pakistan can ensure the success of CPEC. We also believe that Pakistan will continue to take effective measures to ensure the safety, security of the CPEC.” Pakistan has formed a Special Security Division comprising 15,000 troops, including 9,000 Pakistan Army soldiers and 6,000 para-military forces personnel to provide security to the CPEC projects. India has protested to China over the CPEC as it is being laid through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In his media briefing, Zhao, on Pakistan’s allegation of heavy firing by India along the Line of Control (LoC) resulting in four deaths, urged Pakistan and India to exercise restraint, resolve differences through dialogues and work together to safeguard regional peace and stability. “India and Pakistan are major countries in South Asia. Their peaceful coexistence is of paramount importance to regional peace, stability and development,” he said.

“China is a neighbour to both countries, we urge both sides to exercise restraint, resolve differences through dialogues and work together to safeguard regional peace and stability. “Our position on the Kashmir issue is clear and consistent. It is an issue between India and Pakistan left over from history. It should be properly resolved in accordance with the UN charter, UNSC resolutions and bilateral agreements. It should be properly resolved in peaceful ways,” Zhao added.

