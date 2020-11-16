UP: 16-year-old boy found dead in Govind Sagar dam
Circle Officer (City) Raja Singh said was Pushpendra Patel (16) had visited his maternal uncle’s place here and disappeared under mysterious circumstances around 7 pm on Friday “On Monday around 10 am, his body was found floating in the Govind Sagar dam.PTI | Lalitpur | Updated: 16-11-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 18:32 IST
The teenager who had disappeared under mysterious circumstances was found dead in the Govind Sagar dam here on Monday, police said. Circle Officer (City) Raja Singh said was Pushpendra Patel (16) had visited his maternal uncle’s place here and disappeared under mysterious circumstances around 7 pm on Friday
“On Monday around 10 am, his body was found floating in the Govind Sagar dam. His hands, feet and mouth were found tied with tape," he said. The police officer said the deceased was a student of Class IX and was studying in Jhansi. He had come here on Thursday to celebrate Diwali. Singh said the family of the deceased has not lodged any complaint so far. However, police registered a case against unknown people for abducting the student, murdering him and hiding his body. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.
- READ MORE ON:
- Raja Singh
- Diwali
- Jhansi
- Govind Sagar
- Singh
- Pushpendra Patel
ALSO READ
No Diwali carnivals this festival of lights, organisers and artisans count their losses
Pollution board to abide by govt's COVID advisory, 90-db noise cap for Diwali in place: Official
Panaji: Ahead of Diwali, curbs on Narakasura effigies eased
Two indigenous kings help celebrate Diwali in South Africa
Avoid bursting firecrackers as much as possible this Diwali, Delhi minister appeals to people