UP: 16-year-old boy found dead in Govind Sagar dam

PTI | Lalitpur | Updated: 16-11-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 18:32 IST
The teenager who had disappeared under mysterious circumstances was found dead in the Govind Sagar dam here on Monday, police said. Circle Officer (City) Raja Singh said was Pushpendra Patel (16) had visited his maternal uncle’s place here and disappeared under mysterious circumstances around 7 pm on Friday

“On Monday around 10 am, his body was found floating in the Govind Sagar dam. His hands, feet and mouth were found tied with tape," he said. The police officer said the deceased was a student of Class IX and was studying in Jhansi. He had come here on Thursday to celebrate Diwali. Singh said the family of the deceased has not lodged any complaint so far. However, police registered a case against unknown people for abducting the student, murdering him and hiding his body. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

