Burglars steal Rs 1.5 crore worth ornaments from jewellery in Kochi

Gold and silver ornaments worth about Rs 1.5 crore were allegedly stolen from a jewellery store in Eloor near here, police said on Monday. The burglars drilled a hole in the wall of the building to enter the jewellery and then opened an underground chamber using a gas cutter, police said.

Gold ornaments weighing 2.9 kg and silver articles weighing 25 kg were stolen from the jewellery. The total worth of the stolen jewellery was around Rs 1.5 crore, they said. It was suspected that the thieves struck between 6.30 pm on Sunday and 7 am on Monday, they said.

Lack of CCTV cameras in the showroom and the building delayed the efforts by the police to get a lead in the case. Police said they were examining the CCTV footage collected from a nearby building and a special team had been constituted to probe the case.