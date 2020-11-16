Left Menu
Development News Edition

Burglars steal Rs 1.5 crore worth ornaments from jewellery in Kochi

Gold and silver ornaments worth about Rs 1.5 crore were allegedly stolen from a jewellery store in Eloor near here, police said on Monday. The burglars drilled a hole in the wall of the building to enter the jewellery and then opened an underground chamber using a gas cutter, police said. Gold ornaments weighing 2.9 kg and silver articles weighing 25 kg were stolen from the jewellery.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 16-11-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 18:34 IST
Burglars steal Rs 1.5 crore worth ornaments from jewellery in Kochi

Gold and silver ornaments worth about Rs 1.5 crore were allegedly stolen from a jewellery store in Eloor near here, police said on Monday. The burglars drilled a hole in the wall of the building to enter the jewellery and then opened an underground chamber using a gas cutter, police said.

Gold ornaments weighing 2.9 kg and silver articles weighing 25 kg were stolen from the jewellery. The total worth of the stolen jewellery was around Rs 1.5 crore, they said. It was suspected that the thieves struck between 6.30 pm on Sunday and 7 am on Monday, they said.

Lack of CCTV cameras in the showroom and the building delayed the efforts by the police to get a lead in the case. Police said they were examining the CCTV footage collected from a nearby building and a special team had been constituted to probe the case.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Armenian foreign minister resigns after unpopular Karabakh ceasefire

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan resigned from his post on Monday in a sign of political fall-out in the ex-Soviet republic after a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that locked in territorial gains for Azerbaijan. Mna...

Saudi Aramco to issue bonds as it seeks cash amid oil slump

Saudi Arabias oil giant Aramco announced Monday it will issue international bonds as it seeks a cash infusion to help pay for billions of dollars in dividends the company promised shareholders before the global coronavirus pandemic sent oil...

Senior Rajasthan minister Bhanwar Lal Meghwal passes away, CM Gehlot condoles death

Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal, who was suffering from brain hemorrhage, died in a hospital in Gurgaon on Monday. He was 72. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of Meghwal, who was a ...

Harassment, humiliation: Artistes cry foul as govt asks to vacate accommodation

Leading artistes who have been asked to vacate their government allotted residences, including Padma Shri awardee Bharati Shivaji, on Monday said they were feeling harassed, humiliated and pained by the governments treatment. In October thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020