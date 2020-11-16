UP: 3 youths injured in clash over bursting firecrackers

At least three people were injured in a clash between two groups over bursting firecrackers in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, police said on Monday. The incident happened on Sunday night at Biralsi village under Charthawal police station area, they said.

SHO Dharmendra Choudhry said trouble started when Danki Singh objected to three youths -- Ompal, Jitender and Mayur -- for lighting firecrackers in the neighbourhood that spiralled into a violent confrontation as sharp weapons and batons were used. Police are investigating the case with some people taken into custody for questioning.

In another incident, a 10-year-old boy sustained bullet wounds in celebratory firing during a marriage ceremony in a village under the same police station area on Monday. The injured boy Aman has been shifted to hospital where he is being treated.

According to Circle Officer Kuldeep Kumar, police registered a case against two people identified as Shafik and Rafik for the firing..