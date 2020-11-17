MP: Mob attacks BJP leader's house; one hurt

An armed mob attacked the house of senior BJP leader Gopikrishna Nema here in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, police said. The BJP leader and his family members are safe, but an unidentified man was seriously injured in the incident which occurred in evening.

"A mob attacked Gopikrishna Nema's place after they came to know that one Ayaz Guddu with whom they are have a dispute over money had visited the BJP leader's house on the occasion of Deewali," Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Harinarayan Chari Mishra told reporters at the spot. The DIG said the accused persons have been identified and a search is on to nab them.

Nema had served as the Indore city president of the BJP. Meanwhile, Nema said around 40 men armed with sticks, knives and swords have attacked a man causing grievous injuries to him.

The BJP leader said he closed the doors of his house at the time of the incident for the safety of his family members and none of them suffered any injuries. "The mob damaged flower pots kept in the front room of the house, besides windows and a nameplate," he told reporters.