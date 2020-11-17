New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm. . DES18 UP-KANPUR-CLASH Two more held in connection with Kanpur clash Kanpur: Police arrested two more people in connection with the clash between two communities at Wajidpur’s Chakeri locality here as no fresh incident of violence was reported from the area, a senior official said on Tuesday. .

DES27 UP-SISTERS-LD BODIES Fatehpur: Kin of dead minor girls allege rape, police point to drowning Fatehpur (UP): A day after the bodies of two sisters were pulled out from a pond here, their family alleged rape while police said it appeared to be case of drowning. . DES16 UP-BAHUGUNA-GRANDDAUGHTER Allahabad MP Rita Bahuguna's granddaughter dies of burns Allahabad: The granddaughter of Allahabad MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi has died of burns received during bursting of crackers, a close aide of the BJP leader said on Tuesday. She was six-year-old. .

DES9 PRIYANKA-UP-WOMEN Priyanka slams Yogi govt over issue of women's safety New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the issue of women's safety, saying will Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath answer how successful is his 'Mission Shakti' as news reports on crimes against women show they are "not safe" in the state at all. . DES6 UP-VIRUS-MLAS Two BJP MLAs test positive for COVID-19 in Bareilly Bareilly (UP):Two BJP MLAs here have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday. .

DES21 UP-VIRUS-CASES UP records 1,455 fresh COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 case count mounted to 5,14,270 on Tuesday with 1,455 fresh infections, while the death toll climbed to 7,412 with 19 more fatalities, officials said. . DES24 UKD-BADRINATH-LD YOGI Rawat, Adityanath visit Badrinath temple Badrinath: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath visited the Badrinath temple on Tuesday. .

DES25 RJ-ISLAMIC STUDIES-LD STUDENT Non-Muslim tops Islamic studies entrance list, says important to study each other's religion Jaipur: In a break from the past, a non-Muslim candidate from Rajasthan has topped the all-India entrance exam for a master's course in Islamic studies at the Central University of Kashmir. . DES2 PB-ACCIDENT Five killed as car hits truck and catches fire in Punjab's Sangrur Chandigarh: Five people were burnt alive inside the car they were travelling in when it caught fire after a collision with a truck on Sangrur-Sunam road in Punjab, a senior police official said on Tuesday. .

DES15 HP-TULSI RAM Former HP speaker Tulsi Ram passes away at 78 Shimla: Former Himachal Pradesh assembly speaker and senior BJP leader Tulsi Ram passed away at Palampur following a prolonged illness, a party spokesman said on Tuesday.. .