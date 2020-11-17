Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany eyes ban on anti-lockdown protest at parliament

“The (Interior) Ministry will therefore, with the agreement of the speaker of the Bundestag, likely refuse to permit” protests from taking place within a specially designated zone around the parliament building, the official, Frank Grussendorf, said in his email, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. Lawmakers are due to vote Wednesday on a bill that will provide the legal underpinning for social distancing rules, requirements to wear masks in public and the closure of stores.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 17-11-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 20:22 IST
Germany eyes ban on anti-lockdown protest at parliament

German security officials are considering banning protests this week outside the federal parliament by people opposed to coronavirus lockdown measures over fears a rally could turn violent. The unusual move comes amid concerns that extremist groups could try to use a rally initially planned for Wednesday to attack the Bundestag, echoing an unsuccessful attempt to storm the parliament building during a similar demonstration in August.

According to an email sent to German lawmakers Tuesday by a parliamentary security official, a risk assessment by Berlin state police “has given rise to the expectation ... that attacks on the Bundestag building and on persons" are to be expected if the protest goes ahead. “The (Interior) Ministry will therefore, with the agreement of the speaker of the Bundestag, likely refuse to permit” protests from taking place within a specially designated zone around the parliament building, the official, Frank Grussendorf, said in his email, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

Lawmakers are due to vote Wednesday on a bill that will provide the legal underpinning for social distancing rules, requirements to wear masks in public and the closure of stores. While such measures, designed to stop the spread of COVID-19, are supported by most people in Germany, a vocal minority has staged regular rallies around the country arguing that the restrictions are unconstitutional. In the email, Grussendorf said that gatherings outside the special security perimeter around parliament will be permitted.

German lawmakers have in recent days been subjected to a flood of emails, apparently automatically generated by protesters, that have clogged inboxes and slowed IT systems to a crawl..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

At least 41 hurt at Thailand protest - medics

At least 41 people were hurt during protests in Thailands capital Bangkok on Tuesday, including five with gunshot wounds, the citys Erawan Emergency Medical Centre said. It did not give a full breakdown of the injuries, but earlier said tha...

Swedish coronavirus cases rise, new measures welcomed

Swedish COVID-19 cases continued to increase on Tuesday as many welcomed the toughest measures yet imposed on Monday to curb the spread of the disease that has claimed more than 6,000 lives in the Nordic country. Sweden, whose soft-touch pa...

Haryana govt extends till Dec 31 duration of parole for prisoners released during COVID

The Haryana government has decided to extend till December 31 the duration of parole or interim bail granted to convicted prisoners in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jails Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala on Tuesday said nearly 7,000 prisoner...

Soccer-FIFA Club World Cup to be held in Qatar in February

The FIFA Club World Cup, originally planned for December, will now be held from Feb. 1 to Feb. 11 in Doha, Qatar, organisers FIFA said on Tuesday.The tournament brings together the six continental champions from across the world, with Europ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020