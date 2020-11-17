Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar Cabinet portfolios: Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad takes charge of Finance Ministry

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad took charge of the finance ministry in Bihar on Tuesday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 17-11-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 20:54 IST
Bihar Cabinet portfolios: Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad takes charge of Finance Ministry
Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad took charge of the Finance Ministry in Bihar on Tuesday. (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad took charge of the finance ministry in Bihar on Tuesday. In a Hindi tweet, Prasad wrote: "Today I took charge of the Ministry of Finance. After assuming office, I took information about the various departmental activities," the Minister wrote.

Along with the finance ministry, Prasad has also been assigned the commercial taxes, environment and forest, information technology, disaster management and urban development. Some of these were previously held by Sushil Kumar Modi, Prasad's predecessor. BJP MLA Renu Devi, who is the second Deputy Chief Minister along with Tarkishore Renu Devi, will be handling Panchayati Raj, other backward classes, extremely backward classes and industries.

A 14-member council of ministers of chief minister Nitish Kumar was sworn in by Governor Phagu Chauhan on Monday. Kumar has kept home, general administration, vigilance and three more departments for himself.

HAM leader Santosh Manjhi was allocated the minor irrigation department and also charge of SC/ST welfare while VIP chief Mukesh Sahni was given charge of the animal husbandry and fisheries department. JD(U) leader Vijay Chaudhary, will be handling the rural engineering department, rural development department, water resources, information and broadcasting department and Parliamentary affairs department.

Vijendra Yadav of the JD(U) has been allocated the energy portfolio, prohibition department, planning department, food and consumer affairs ministry. JD(U)'s Mewa Lal Choudhary has been given the education ministry in the NDA government, Sheila Kumari has been handed the transport ministry.

BJP leader Mangal Pandey will continue handling the health ministry along with road, and art and culture department while Amrendra Singh will look after the agriculture department, cooperative and sugarcane department. BJP's Ram Surat has been handed the revenue ministry and law ministry while Jivesh Kumar has been given the tourism department and labour department.

In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the NDA bagged 125 seats, where BJP got 74, JD(U) got 43 and VIP, and HAM(S) secured four seats each. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Computer Baba's bail rejected, sent to judicial remand till Nov 28

The bail application of former minister Namdev Das Tyagi, also known as Computer Baba, was rejected by a court here in the case related to him allegedly attempting to attack a person with a sword, and has been sent to judicial remand till N...

At least 41 hurt at Thailand protest - medics

At least 41 people were hurt during protests in Thailands capital Bangkok on Tuesday, including five with gunshot wounds, the citys Erawan Emergency Medical Centre said. It did not give a full breakdown of the injuries, but earlier said tha...

Swedish coronavirus cases rise, new measures welcomed

Swedish COVID-19 cases continued to increase on Tuesday as many welcomed the toughest measures yet imposed on Monday to curb the spread of the disease that has claimed more than 6,000 lives in the Nordic country. Sweden, whose soft-touch pa...

Haryana govt extends till Dec 31 duration of parole for prisoners released during COVID

The Haryana government has decided to extend till December 31 the duration of parole or interim bail granted to convicted prisoners in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jails Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala on Tuesday said nearly 7,000 prisoner...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020