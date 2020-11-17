Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jammu divisional commissioner directs DCs to cancel land mutations under Roshni scheme

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on November 4 had directed deputy commissioners of Jammu division to cancel all mutations of illegally encroached land, including those under the Roshni scheme, from revenue records and upload details of encroachers on websites. Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma had issued directives to DCs of 10 districts of Jammu region in this regard on November 6 and 12.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-11-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 22:13 IST
Jammu divisional commissioner directs DCs to cancel land mutations under Roshni scheme

The Jammu divisional commissioner in a third advisory has directed deputy commissioners to cancel all mutations of land transferred under the Roshni scheme and submit details, an official spokesman said on Tuesday. The Jammu and Kashmir administration on November 4 had directed deputy commissioners of Jammu division to cancel all mutations of illegally encroached land, including those under the Roshni scheme, from revenue records and upload details of encroachers on websites.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma had issued directives to DCs of 10 districts of Jammu region in this regard on November 6 and 12. During a video conference, the DCs informed Verma about the progress made in the process of cancellation of mutations and assured early completion and furnishing of the details of the same.

The divisional commissioner also asked the DCs to share details of other state land encroached in their respective districts, the spokesman said. He also reviewed the progress on finalisation of stamp duty rates of immovable property in the districts.

In some districts, the stamp duty rates have been finalised, while the process is on to finalise the revised stamp duty rates in other districts, the spokesman said. The scheme initially envisaged conferment of proprietary rights of around 20.55 lakh kanals of land (1,2,50 hectares) to occupants of which 15.85 per cent of land was approved for vesting of ownership rights.

But against the expected revenue from such occupants, the revenue actually generated was meagre, thereby failing to realise the objective of the scheme that was finally repealed by Satya Pal Malik, the former governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on November 28, 2018. On October 9, a division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal ordered the CBI probe into irregularities in the scheme and directed the agency to file a status report every eight weeks.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Two officials of power distribution company in Telangana arrested for corruption

Two officials of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited TSSPDCL, Keesara, Ranga Reddy were arrested for alleged corruption on Tuesday. According to a press statement from Anti Corruption Bureau Hyderabad, D.Vijayender R...

Uttarakhand Police transfers rape case against BJP MLA from Dehradun to Pauri

Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday informed that the rape case registered against BJP MLA Mahesh Negi has now been transferred from Dehradun to Pauris women police station. Police took this action after a charge sheet was filed against the victi...

Light to moderate rains likely in Karnataka

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre KSNDMC predicted rainfall at coastal, Malnad, south-interior and north-interior regions over Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains likely over coastal and M...

Rape victim in UP's Bulandshahr attempts self-immolation, hospitalised

A woman on Tuesday attempted to set herself on fire here after she was allegedly pressurized to withdraw her complaint against a man who was arrested for allegedly raping her. Speaking to reporter, SSP Bulandshahr Santosh Kumar Singh said, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020