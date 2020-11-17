Jewellery, cash worth Rs 9 lakh looted; one robber arrested

Three armed robbers looted ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 9 lakh from a jewellery shop here in Maharashtra, but the store owner and employees managed to pin down one of them and got him arrested, police said on Tuesday. ACP (Kalyan) A T Powar said the robbers barged into the shop situated at Nandivili in Thane district around 3.30 pm on Monday and threatened the staff with a revolver.

They were escaping with jewellery worth Rs 7.50 lakh and Rs 1.50 lakh in cash, when the shop owner and his staff members, showing courage, pounced on the robbers and caught one of them, he said. The other two escaped from the spot and a search has been launched for them, the police officer added.