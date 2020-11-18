Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced that the state government has decided to form a 'Cow Cabinet' for the protection of cows in the state.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 18-11-2020 09:59 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 09:59 IST
Animal husbandry, Forest, Panchayat, Rural Development, Home and Farmer Welfare departments to be a part of the 'Cow Cabinet', Chouhan announced.
"It has been decided to set up a 'Cow Cabinet' for the protection and promotion of cows in the state. Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers Welfare Department will be a part of the 'Cow Cabinet'. The first meeting will be held on November 22 at 12 noon on Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary, Agar Malwa," the Chief Minister said in a tweet. (ANI)
