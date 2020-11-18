3 booked for trying to grab govt land in UP's Muzaffarnagar

3 booked for trying to grab govt land in UP's MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 18-11-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 14:21 IST
Three people have been booked for trying to grab government land here, police said on Wednesday
Kamlesh, Rameshvar Das and Kunwar tried to grab a piece of forest land in Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary area at Majlispur Tofir village under Bhopa Police Station, forest inspector Ramesh Chand said
According to Chand, the three are absconding and the police are searching for them.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rameshvar Das
- Ramesh Chand
- Chand
- Kunwar