UP govt transfers 4 senior IPS officers

The Uttar Pradesh government transferred four senior IPS officers on Tuesday, a spokesperson of the state home department said.

Among these, Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey has now been appointed as the ADG (ATC) Sitapur and ATS ADG and DK Thakur has been appointed as Police Commissioner of Lucknow.

GK Goswami appointed as the new DG of ATS at Lucknow, while Rajkumar appointed as the ADG Personnel at Police Headquarters. (ANI)