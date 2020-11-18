Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman killed, eight other members of two families injured in group clash: Police

A 48-year-old woman was killed and eight other members of two families were injured in Sawaimadhopur district on Wednesday in a clash between the two groups over a dispute involving a paltry sum of Rs 500. The accused, who has been detained, told the police that he inadvertently hit the woman who was also present during the clash.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-11-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 16:47 IST
Woman killed, eight other members of two families injured in group clash: Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 48-year-old woman was killed and eight other members of two families were injured in Sawaimadhopur district on Wednesday in a clash between the two groups over a dispute involving a paltry sum of Rs 500. The families clashed with each other over the money dispute in which 8 persons from both groups were injured in Behted village.

"Amid the clash, Akram from one family, while rushing in his SUV to Malarna Dungar police station to report the matter hit a woman of another family, Sabila Bano, leaving her dead," the police said. The accused, who has been detained, told the police that he inadvertently hit the woman who was also present during the clash. Primary investigations revealed it was an issue linked to the payment of Rs 500 by one family to other which took an ugly turn on Wednesday.

"The injured are being treated at a local hospital. The accused is being interrogated and others involved in the incident will also be arrested," the police added..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

National Museum to publish 'The return of stolen cultural objects to Cambodia'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

663 ICU beds to be added by Delhi govt in next few days. Despite huge surge in cases docs managed COVID-19 situation well: CM Kejriwal.

663 ICU beds to be added by Delhi govt in next few days. Despite huge surge in cases docs managed COVID-19 situation well CM Kejriwal....

Three Rajasthan cadre IPS officer to join central security forces

Three IPS officers of the Rajasthan cadre will be sent on deputation to central security forces, said an order issued by the state Department of Personnel on WednesdayThe ADG Re-organisation and Rules, Hemant Priyadarshy, will be joining th...

Mumbai police summon Kangana, sister Rangoli for third time

Mumbai police on Wednesday summoned actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister, Rangoli Chandel, for the third time to record their statements on November 23 and 24 for allegedly promoting enmity between two communities. Police have filed a sediti...

ISL 7: Rohit Danu banking on 'scoring mentality' to succeed in maiden season

Former junior India international and Indian Arrows forward Rohit Danu is confident that his scoring mentality will help him succeed in the upcoming seventh season of the Indian Super League ISL. Defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan will fac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020