Chennai, Nov 18 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.30 PM.
MDS10 TL-NIZAM-COMPLAINT Nizam's grandson files plaint against kin over 35 million pounds fund in UK bank Hyderabad: A grandson of the last Nizam of erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad has filed a complaint with police here against some of his relatives alleging that they submitted false and fabricated documents to claim 35 million pounds belonging to the former ruler lying in a bank in Britain.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-11-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 17:37 IST
MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Five deaths, 948 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 948 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the total caseload to 2.59 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,415 with five more fatalities. MDS2 KA-VIRUS-BENGALURU Bengaluru's COVID-19 fatality rate lowest among major Indian cities: Health Minister Bengaluru: Bengaluru's COVID-19 case fatality rate (1.1 per cent) is the lowest among all major cities in the country, Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K has said.
MDS5 KL-FLYOVER-MLA-ARREST IUML MLA Ebrahim Kunju arrested in Palarivattom flyover scam Kochi: Former Kerala minister and IUML MLA V K Ebrahim Kunju has been arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with alleged corruption in the construction of a flyover here during the previous Congress-led UDF rule, official sources said. MES1 TN-BJP-KHUSHBU-ACCIDENT BJP's Khushbu Sundar encounters mishap en route to 'Vel Yatra' Chennai: A container truck rammed into a car in which actor-politician Khushbu Sundar was travelling to take part in her party, BJP organised 'Vel Yatra' in Cuddalore and she escaped unhurt.
MES9 KA-DISTRICT Vijayanagar to become Karnataka's 31st district, cabinet gives in-principle nod Bengaluru: The Karnataka cabinet gave in principle approval for the creation of Vijayanagara as the state's 31st district, carving it out from the mine-rich Ballari. MDS10 TL-NIZAM-COMPLAINT Nizam's grandson files plaint against kin over 35 million pounds fund in UK bank Hyderabad: A grandson of the last Nizam of erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad has filed a complaint with police here against some of his relatives alleging that they submitted false and fabricated documents to claim 35 million pounds belonging to the former ruler lying in a bank in Britain.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kochi
- Bengaluru
- Indian
- Karnataka
- Telangana
- Sudhakar K
- Ballari
- Nizam
- Palarivattom
- BJP
- Khushbu Sundar
- MDS2 KA
ALSO READ
Nizam's grandson files plaint against kin over 35 million pounds fund in UK bank
Karnataka gets 31st district Vijayanagara carved out of Ballari after Karnataka Cabinet's approval
IUML MLA Ebrahim Kunju arrested in Palarivattom flyover scam
Former Kerala minister and IUML legislator V K Ibrahim Kunju arrested by vigilance in connection with Palarivattom flyover scam: Official source.