Chennai, Nov 18 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.30 PM.

MDS10 TL-NIZAM-COMPLAINT Nizam's grandson files plaint against kin over 35 million pounds fund in UK bank Hyderabad: A grandson of the last Nizam of erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad has filed a complaint with police here against some of his relatives alleging that they submitted false and fabricated documents to claim 35 million pounds belonging to the former ruler lying in a bank in Britain.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-11-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 17:37 IST
Chennai, Nov 18 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.30 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Five deaths, 948 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 948 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the total caseload to 2.59 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,415 with five more fatalities. MDS2 KA-VIRUS-BENGALURU Bengaluru's COVID-19 fatality rate lowest among major Indian cities: Health Minister Bengaluru: Bengaluru's COVID-19 case fatality rate (1.1 per cent) is the lowest among all major cities in the country, Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K has said.

MDS5 KL-FLYOVER-MLA-ARREST IUML MLA Ebrahim Kunju arrested in Palarivattom flyover scam Kochi: Former Kerala minister and IUML MLA V K Ebrahim Kunju has been arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with alleged corruption in the construction of a flyover here during the previous Congress-led UDF rule, official sources said. MES1 TN-BJP-KHUSHBU-ACCIDENT BJP's Khushbu Sundar encounters mishap en route to 'Vel Yatra' Chennai: A container truck rammed into a car in which actor-politician Khushbu Sundar was travelling to take part in her party, BJP organised 'Vel Yatra' in Cuddalore and she escaped unhurt.

MES9 KA-DISTRICT Vijayanagar to become Karnataka's 31st district, cabinet gives in-principle nod Bengaluru: The Karnataka cabinet gave in principle approval for the creation of Vijayanagara as the state's 31st district, carving it out from the mine-rich Ballari.

