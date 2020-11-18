PM Johnson accuses SNP of using devolution to break up UK
Reuters | London | Updated: 18-11-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 17:46 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused the Scottish National Party on Wednesday of using devolution to campaign for the break up of the United Kingdom.
After being criticised for saying devolution was a disaster at a meeting with lawmakers from his Conservative Party, Johnson, who did not directly comment on whether he thought devolution was a disaster, told parliament:
"I think what has unquestionably been a disaster is the way in which the Scottish nationalist (National) party have taken and used devolution as a means ... to constantly to campaign for the break up of our country and to turn devolution ... into a mission to break up the UK."
