Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal state government to mark completion of 3 year tenure in December

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday held a meeting with senior officials to discuss preparations of celebrations to mark the completion of the three-year tenure of the state government in December.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 18-11-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 19:24 IST
Himachal state government to mark completion of 3 year tenure in December
Himachal Pradesh CMJai Ram Thakur held meeitng with senior officials at Shimla on November 18. . Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday held a meeting with senior officials to discuss preparations of celebrations to mark the completion of the three-year tenure of the state government in December. The chief minister said the state government will complete three years on December 27 and was planning a memorable function in Shimla to mark the occasion.

Chief Minister said that the function would be celebrated by fully adhering to the social distancing norms in view of Covid-19. He said that an effective media plan must be prepared by the Information and Public Relations Department for proper distribution and dissemination of various policies and programs and achievements of the state government. He said that the department must ensure optimum use of various means of communication to publicise the achievements and schemes of the State Government.

Thakur said that the department apart from bringing out publicity literature should also prepare a documentary highlighting flagship schemes, initiatives, and achievements of the government.Chief Minister also directed departments to prepare an aggressive media plan for the next three months after the Code of Conduct in wake of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) elections was over. Secretary GAD Devesh Kumar, Principal Private Secretary to Chief Minister Dr. R.N. Batta, Director Information and Public Relations Harbans Singh Brascon, and other senior officers also attended the meeting. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iraq-Saudi Arabia border crossing opens for trade, first time since 1990

Iraq and Saudi Arabia opened the Arar border crossing for trade for the first time in three decades, the Iraqi border ports commission said on Wednesday.Arar has been closed since 1990 after the two countries cut ties following Saddam Husse...

German police clash with protesters angry at Merkel's coronavirus law

German police unleashed water cannon and pepper spray on Wednesday in an effort to scatter thousands of protesters angry about Chancellor Angela Merkels plans to set a legal framework for enforcing coronavirus restrictions.Protesters near B...

Late Jagmohan Dalmiya's grandson enters football administration

Keeping up the family legacy, Aditya Dalmiya, grandson of former BCCI and ICC president late Jagmohan Dalmiya, on Wednesday made a foray into sports administration. Aditya is the son of Dalmiyas daughter Baishali, who happens to be a Trinam...

India's HIV prevention model can be adopted in many countries: Vardhan

Indias HIV prevention model can be adopted and scaled up in many countries by tailoring the targeted interventions programme as per local settings and can also be replicated in other prevention and disease control initiatives, Union Health ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020