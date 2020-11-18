Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protests in Uganda's capital as Bobi Wine arrested

Protests have broken out in Uganda's capital, Kampala, after police arrested Bobi Wine, a musician and opposition politician who is seeking the presidency in next year's election. Wine's supporters blocked roads and burned tires, prompting police to fire tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters.

PTI | Kampala | Updated: 18-11-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 19:36 IST
Protests in Uganda's capital as Bobi Wine arrested

Protests have broken out in Uganda's capital, Kampala, after police arrested Bobi Wine, a musician and opposition politician who is seeking the presidency in next year's election. Wine's supporters blocked roads and burned tires, prompting police to fire tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters. Kampala Metropolitan police spokesman Patrick Onyango said they would soon issue a statement.

It was “total chaos” in the city, said the chairman of the Kampala City Traders Association, Evarest Kayongo. “The streets are empty ... We have closed business because of tear gas and bullets,” he said. The protests started after Wine was arrested in the eastern town of Luuka and taken to a police station in the city of Jinja. It was not clear why he was arrested.

“We have not been allowed to see him and we don't know what is happening,” asserted Joel Ssenyonyi, the spokesman for Wine's political party, the National Unity Platform. Wine, who has been arrested many times in recent years, has captured the imagination of many Ugandans with his persistent calls for President Yoweri Museveni to retire after 36 years in power.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iraq-Saudi Arabia border crossing opens for trade, first time since 1990

Iraq and Saudi Arabia opened the Arar border crossing for trade for the first time in three decades, the Iraqi border ports commission said on Wednesday.Arar has been closed since 1990 after the two countries cut ties following Saddam Husse...

German police clash with protesters angry at Merkel's coronavirus law

German police unleashed water cannon and pepper spray on Wednesday in an effort to scatter thousands of protesters angry about Chancellor Angela Merkels plans to set a legal framework for enforcing coronavirus restrictions.Protesters near B...

Late Jagmohan Dalmiya's grandson enters football administration

Keeping up the family legacy, Aditya Dalmiya, grandson of former BCCI and ICC president late Jagmohan Dalmiya, on Wednesday made a foray into sports administration. Aditya is the son of Dalmiyas daughter Baishali, who happens to be a Trinam...

India's HIV prevention model can be adopted in many countries: Vardhan

Indias HIV prevention model can be adopted and scaled up in many countries by tailoring the targeted interventions programme as per local settings and can also be replicated in other prevention and disease control initiatives, Union Health ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020