Centre sends 250 CAPF companies for DDC polls in J-K

Around 250 companies or 25,000 central paramilitary personnel are being sent by the Centre for providing security cover to the forthcoming eight-phase District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 20:09 IST
Around 250 companies or 25,000 central paramilitary personnel are being sent by the Centre for providing security cover to the forthcoming eight-phase District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday. The units have been drawn from various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) like the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and the SSB.

A CAPF company has an operational strength of around 100 personnel. "About 250 CAPF companies have been earmarked by the Union home ministry for the DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir. These units are being culled out from various locations in the country, including those who were deployed for providing security during the recently concluded assembly polls in Bihar," a senior officer said.

He said the largest number of 49 companies are from the Central Reserve Police followed by other CAPFs. The units are now moving towards the Union Territory, the officer added.

The troops will be deployed along with the local police and other CAPF units already present in the UT for counter-terrorist operations and law and order duties, he said. The elections will be held from November 28 to December 22. Results will be declared on December 22.

These polls will be the first major political activity in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 last year, when the Centre revoked the special status of the erstwhile state under Article 370 of the Constitution and split it into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh..

