Jabalpur police personnel rescue passengers of bus which overturned, IG lauds their action

Jabalpur Police on Tuesday rescued around 35 people who suffered injuries as the bus carrying them overturned. "Around 35 people were injured after the bus carrying them overturned. Our team reached the spot and took them to the hospital. I commend their action. Not a single person got seriously injured in the accident because of the active role of police personnel," Inspector General of Police (Jabalpur Range) Bhagwat Singh Chouhan said.

He said Rs 1000 and a note of appreciation has been given to police personnel "for setting a good example". "I hope other police personnel will learn from this and act immediately if people need any help," he said. (ANI)

Also Read: Shivraj Singh Chouhan extends birthday greetings to Kamal Nath