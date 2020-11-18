Left Menu
Development News Edition

Duchess Meghan sought advice from senior royals before writing letter to father

to write a private letter to her father in an attempt to get him to stop talking to the press." Meghan created a draft on her iPhone over several weeks, sharing it with Harry and her "trusted" Communications Secretary Jason Knauf, who gave general feedback but no actual wording, the document said. "The Claimant, and the Claimant alone, created the Electronic Draft, which she then transcribed by hand to her father as the Letter," her lawyers said, a rebuttal to the Mail's suggestion it had been created by her press team.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-11-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 23:13 IST
Duchess Meghan sought advice from senior royals before writing letter to father
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, sought advice from two senior members of the royal family before writing a letter to her father which is at the centre of a privacy lawsuit against a tabloid newspaper, court documents show.

Meghan, the wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing Associated Newspapers over articles in the Mail on Sunday that included parts of the handwritten letter she had sent to her estranged father Thomas Markle in August 2018. She says the publication of the letter was a misuse of private information and breached her copyright, and her lawyers are seeking aggravated damages.

In her latest submission to London's High Court, her legal team rejected the Mail's claim that the letter was part of a media strategy and that it had followed guidance from two unnamed senior royals. "Given the claimant's level of distress surrounding the form, frequency and content of the media coverage concerning her father, and as the newest member of the Royal Family who wanted to follow protocol, the claimant sought advice from two senior members of the Royal Family on how best to address the situation," her lawyers said.

"In accordance with the advice that she had received from the two members of the Royal Family, the claimant decided ... to write a private letter to her father in an attempt to get him to stop talking to the press." Meghan created a draft on her iPhone over several weeks, sharing it with Harry and her "trusted" Communications Secretary Jason Knauf, who gave general feedback but no actual wording, the document said.

"The Claimant, and the Claimant alone, created the Electronic Draft, which she then transcribed by hand to her father as the Letter," her lawyers said, a rebuttal to the Mail's suggestion it had been created by her press team. Her lawyers also disclosed that Meghan had passed some personal information to be passed via a third party to authors of a biography of the couple, although they said neither she nor Harry had cooperated with the book.

"The claimant was concerned that her father's narrative in the media that she had abandoned him and had not even tried to contact him (which was false) would be repeated," the document said.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Ambassador meets Nepal Army chief, discusses issues of mutual interest

Indias Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Wednesday met Nepal Army Chief General Purna Chandra Thapa and discussed issues of mutual interest between the two nations. The Nepal Army said in a release that such meetings help deepen the...

Avoid travelling to Delhi, Chandigarh health dept issues advisory

The Chandigarh health department on Wednesday issued an advisory, asking city residents to avoid travelling to Delhi in the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases there. Due to the current surge and steep rise in COVID-10 cases in the national capi...

England will need five days of lockdown for each day relaxed at Christmas - adviser

England will need five extra days of lockdown measures to stop COVID-19 infections spreading for each day they are relaxed over the Christmas period to allow people to see their families, a senior government health adviser has warned. Susan...

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik designates special hospital for frontline Covid-19 workers

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday designated a special hospital for Covid-19 warriors and held a review meeting to take stock of the coronavirus situation in Odisha. In a letter, addressed to the Directorate of Medical Education an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020