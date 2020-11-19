Two held for sexual assualt of minor girl

Two persons have been arrested here for alleged sexual assault of a minor girl in the city's Banstala area, a police officer said on Wednesday. Acting on a complaint filed by the girl's mother, the two accused -- one a senior citizen and another in his mid-50s -- who happened to be their neighbours, were arrested on Tuesday night, the officer said.

"The incident is said to have taken place on Monday and the complaint was lodged the next day. We have arrested the two and booked them under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO). "The minor girl has been sent for a medical test. We are waiting for the result," he added.