Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish police keep protesters against abortion ruling away from parliament

The ruling by a top court had previously brought thousands onto the streets of cities across the country in protests that turned into an outpouring of anger at five years of nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) rule and the Roman Catholic church. Pictures on social media showed large numbers of police vans outside parliament before the protest was due to start.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 19-11-2020 02:22 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 02:22 IST
Polish police keep protesters against abortion ruling away from parliament

Poles who planned to blockade parliament to protest against a judicial ruling that amounted to a near-total ban on abortion were kept away from the building by police on Wednesday, and dispersed around the city centre. The ruling by a top court had previously brought thousands onto the streets of cities across the country in protests that turned into an outpouring of anger at five years of nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) rule and the Roman Catholic church.

Pictures on social media showed large numbers of police vans outside parliament before the protest was due to start. "The fact that there are so many police officers... shows that PiS are afraid of women," left-wing lawmaker Joanna Scheuring-Wielgus told Reuters by telephone.

Spokesmen for the Warsaw police and PiS could not immediately be reached for comment. PiS have blamed the protesters for spreading COVID-19.

"All the demonstrations you supported have cost the lives of many people -- you have blood on your hands," PiS party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski told opposition lawmakers in the parliament. Footage from private broadcaster TVN 24 showed protesters playing drums and dancing on the street, while others carried placards with slogans including "Womens' Hell".

The protests took place as Polish lawmakers met in the parliament to discuss issues such as the country's veto of the European Union's budget and post-COVID recovery package.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 6-Wisconsin to hold partial vote recount as fuming Trump denies defeat

U.S. President Donald Trumps re-election campaign on Wednesday requested a partial recount of Wisconsins presidential election results, as part of its long-shot attempt to reverse President-elect Joe Bidens victory. While staying out of the...

Biden hopes for post-Trump progress on COVID-19 stimulus

President-elect Joe Biden expressed hope on Wednesday that Republicans in the U.S. Congress would be more inclined to move forward on COVID-19 relief legislation after President Donald Trump leaves office in January. As U.S. coronavirus cas...

US STOCKS-Wall St closes lower as shutdown worries overshadow vaccine hopes

U.S. stocks lost substantial ground at the close of a see-saw session on Wednesday as investors weighed encouraging vaccine developments against surging COVID-19 infections and lockdowns. While all three major U.S. stock indexes closed in t...

Apple lowers App Store fees for small developers, critics see little impact

Apple Inc said on Wednesday it plans to start a program to lower its App Store commissions for software developers who make 1 million or less in proceeds each year from the store, but some of the companys critics called the move window dres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020