Punjab CM's son Raninder Singh appears before ED in FEMA case

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's son Raninder Singh on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate at its Jalandhar office in an alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation case. He arrived at the ED office along with his counsel and Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill.

The ED had summoned Raninder pertaining to a case registered by the agency under FEMA with regard to alleged possession of undisclosed assets abroad. Earlier, Raninder did not appear before the ED on October 27 and November 6.

Raninder was questioned by the ED in 2016 and was asked to explain the alleged movement of funds to Switzerland and the creation of a trust besides a few subsidiaries in the British Virgin Islands. The alleged instances of possession of properties abroad was first investigated by the Income Tax Department.

Raninder had earlier denied any wrongdoing. Last month, the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and in-charge of party affairs Harish Rawat had questioned the timing of summons to him.