Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria should sanction CNN for report on shooting of protesters -minister

Nigeria should sanction CNN for its report that the country's military shot and killed protesters demonstrating against police brutality, a minister said on Thursday. The army denied involvement. Nigeria fined three television stations over their reporting of the protests, Mohammed said, adding that the government wanted to check the trend in which media companies use materials obtained on social media without verification.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 17:24 IST
Nigeria should sanction CNN for report on shooting of protesters -minister

Nigeria should sanction CNN for its report that the country's military shot and killed protesters demonstrating against police brutality, a minister said on Thursday. The U.S. broadcaster used "unverified and possibly doctored videos" and "information from questionable sources" in the report, information minister Lai Mohammed told a news conference in Abuja.

When asked, Mohammed did not specify how the government might sanction CNN. He said he believes it has internal systems for dealing with erring staff, and that Nigerian authorities would also do what was necessary. CNN did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Thousands of Nigerians took to the streets to protest against the police Special Anti-Robbery Squad, which the demonstrators blame for killings, torture and extortion. Though the protests were initially peaceful, demonstrators in an upmarket Lagos district were shot at on Oct. 20 by men witnesses said were soldiers. Rights group Amnesty international said 12 protesters were killed. The army denied involvement.

Nigeria fined three television stations over their reporting of the protests, Mohammed said, adding that the government wanted to check the trend in which media companies use materials obtained on social media without verification. He said the government had no plans to shut down social media but he was advocating to regulate its use.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's year-on-year jobless numbers jump 34% in October

The number of people registered as unemployed in Portugal was 34.5 higher in October from a year ago due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with the tourism-dependent Algarve region suffering the hardest blow, official data showed o...

Stop Ethiopia war and help civilians, Biden team urges

U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens foreign policy aide on Thursday urged an end to fighting in north Ethiopia, where federal troops are battling rebels and pushing towards the regional capital.A two-week-old war in the Tigray region has killed...

Imposition of fines proportionately small in areas hit by rise in COVID-19 cases: HC to AAP govt

The Delhi High Court on Thursday noted that imposition of fines, for violating COVID-19 norms like social distancing and wearing masks, was proportionately small in areas where the number of coronavirus cases are on the rise. Referring to t...

Pakistan's new social media rules draw criticism

Pakistan has notified new social media rules that have placed all internet service providers on par with social media companies, drawing a sharp reaction from stakeholders as well as digital rights activists who have termed them as draconia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020