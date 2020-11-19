Left Menu
Development News Edition

16 killed in Uganda as troops seek to quell "war-like" protests over Bobi Wine

Since early Wednesday youths have been burning tyres and blockading streets in the capital Kampala and other towns to demand Wine's release. On Thursday soldiers clutching AK-47 assault rifles fanned out across the city, some in armoured vehicles, and together with police used teargas, live bullets and water cannons to disperse and detain protesters.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 20:06 IST
16 killed in Uganda as troops seek to quell "war-like" protests over Bobi Wine

Sixteen people have been killed in Uganda in operations by military and police personnel battling to put down protests over the arrest of presidential candidate and pop star Bobi Wine, authorities said on Thursday. Since early Wednesday youths have been burning tyres and blockading streets in the capital Kampala and other towns to demand Wine's release.

On Thursday soldiers clutching AK-47 assault rifles fanned out across the city, some in armoured vehicles, and together with police used teargas, live bullets and water cannons to disperse and detain protesters. In a statement, police said a total of 16 people had died while 65 were injured, and added the death toll could rise. A further 350 were arrested in the clashes.

Those arrested are to be charged with various offences including "participating in unlawful demonstrations, inciting violence, malicious damage to properties, assault, theft and robbery." Police accused the protesters of damaging vehicles, looting properties and throwing stones at security personnel.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, was detained on Wednesday after authorities accused him of violating anti-coronavirus measures by holding mass rallies. He has emerged as the strongest challenger to veteran leader Yoweri Museveni who has ruled the east African country of 42 million since 1986 and is currently Africa's third-longest reigning leader.

Voters are due to go to the polls on Jan. 14 to elect their next president and lawmakers. Moments after he was detained while campaigning in eastern Uganda, spontaneous protests erupted in Kampala and several major towns. Security personnel responded with tear gas. A journalist who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity said he had seen troops firing automatic rifles.

Wine has amassed a large following among the country's youth, attracted by his bold criticism of government mingled in his lyrics. "This is a war-like situation, so the army has to deploy," army spokeswoman Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso told Reuters.

"You can see what is going on, people are being stoned, people are being killed, vehicles are being vandalised, tyres everywhere," she said. "These things are spontaneous on all streets, so police cannot handle such a situation." Authorities have been rattled by Wine's surging support, especially among the youth, ahead of the Jan. 14 presidential election. Museveni, 76, is seeking a sixth term in office.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Air quality panel neither has office space for chairperson nor staff: AAP

The AAP on Thursday claimed that the air quality panel set up by the Centre to monitor Delhis pollution situation neither has an office space for the chairperson nor the staff and it shows the governments reluctance towards the issue. Aam A...

Overcast conditions lead to dip in temperatures across Kashmir Valley

Overcast conditions led to dip in temperatures across the Kashmir Valley on Thursday, with the meteorological department saying there is a possibility of rains or snowfall in at a number of places in Jammu and Kashmir next weekThe famous sk...

Dilip Ghosh gets bail in case over comments against police

A court in West Bengals East Burdwan district on Thursday granted bail to BJPs state unit president Dilip Ghosh in connection with alleged unsavoury remarks about the police. Chief Judicial Magistrate Sujit Kumar Bandopadhyay granted bail t...

Sushmita Sen shares trailer of daughter Renee's debut short, calls it 'bestest gift' on birthday

Sushmita Sens elder daughter Renee Sen is making her acting debut with a short film titled Suttabaazi and the actor said she is proud to introduce the natural performer. The trailer was unveiled by the makers on Thursday which coincided wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020