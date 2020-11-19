Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress role is dubious, should clarify on Gupkar alliance, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the role of the Congress party in the national scenario is dubious and it should clear its stand on the Gupkar alliance.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 21:46 IST
Congress role is dubious, should clarify on Gupkar alliance, says Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the role of the Congress party in the national scenario is dubious and it should clear its stand on the Gupkar alliance. Sarma also said that the recent decision of the Congress party to fight with the Gupkar alliance shows that the party is gradually inclining towards the separatist process.

"The current role of Congress in the national scenario is dubious and suspicious. It is bad for the unity of the country. Their recent decision to fight with the Gupkar Gang shows that they are gradually inclining towards the separatist process," Sarma said. "Does Congress support the restoration of Article 370? They should clarify this to the Indian people without any ambiguity. The Gupkar gang's sole purpose is to restore it. Congress went far from its initial days & has forgotten all about national integrity," he tweeted.

Parties including the National Conference, PDP, Peoples Conference and CPI(M), formed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and are fighting the maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections together. On October 24, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah had said that the PAGD has been formed to ensure the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are restored. "All of us united that the pre-August 5th, 2019 position must be restored," he added.

While Farooq Abdullah was chosen as president of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, Mehbooba Mufti was picked to play the role of vice-president. The DDC polls will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22. (ANI)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's president: we didn't threaten to expel DEA agents over General Cienfuegos arrest

Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that Mexico did not threaten to expel U.S. agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration DEA from Mexico in retaliation for the U.S. arrest of former defense minister Salvador...

Social media influencer, her two friends arrested from Goa for snatching USD 3,300 from man

A 26-year-old social media influencer and her two friends were arrested from Goa for allegedly snatching USD 3,300 from a man in south Delhi, police said on Thursday. The accused used the money to stay in five-star hotels in Goa and play p...

Santa, barred from malls and chimneys, enters homes via interactive video

Santa cannot sit with kids in shopping malls this year, but they can still tell him their Christmas wishlist in a video chat at home. Technology company Storyfile has come up with an artificial intelligence alternative to the holiday tradit...

London stocks fall as Brexit, coronavirus concerns weigh

London stocks slipped on Thursday, as uncertainty over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union and surging COVID-19 infections sparked fears of more damage to an already-faltering domestic economic recovery.The blue-chip FTSE 100 i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020