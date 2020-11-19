Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI arrests Assistant Commissioner in Delhi Food Department for taking bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Assistant Commissioner and a contractual employee of Delhi's Food and Supply Department for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh from a fair price shop owner.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 23:04 IST
CBI arrests Assistant Commissioner in Delhi Food Department for taking bribe
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Assistant Commissioner and a contractual employee of Delhi's Food and Supply Department for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh from a fair price shop owner. The officials said that CBI conducted searches at the premises of the accused.

It was alleged that the said public servant demanded an amount of Rs 1.5 lakh as illegal gratification for revoking the suspension of the license of the complainant's shop. Based on a complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught both the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs one lakh.

A case has been registered by the central agency and both the accused will be produced before the court tomorrow. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Oxford scientists expect COVID-19 vaccine data by Christmas

University of Oxford scientists expect to report results from the late-stage trials of their COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas, a key researcher said on Thursday as he discussed the teams latest findings. Dr Andrew Pollard, an expert in pediatr...

Soccer-Spurs Women name Skinner as head coach

Tottenham Hotspur Women have appointed England Womens assistant coach Rehanne Skinner as head coach to replace Karen Hills and Juan Amoros, the Womens Super League WSL club said on Thursday. Hills and Amoros were sacked with Spurs 11th in t...

IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Egypt upon first review of $5.2 bln financing agreement

The International Monetary Fund IMF said on Monday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt after the first review of a 5.2 billion financing agreement. Upon the approval of the executive board, a 1.6 billion tranche will be disbur...

Main rival to Canada PM Trudeau says he would be tougher on China, may boycott some goods

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus main rival in an election that could come as early as next year on Thursday said he would toughen the countrys stance on China, including potentially boycotting some goods produced there.The arrest of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020