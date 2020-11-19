CBI arrests Assistant Commissioner in Delhi Food Department for taking bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Assistant Commissioner and a contractual employee of Delhi's Food and Supply Department for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh from a fair price shop owner. The officials said that CBI conducted searches at the premises of the accused.

It was alleged that the said public servant demanded an amount of Rs 1.5 lakh as illegal gratification for revoking the suspension of the license of the complainant's shop. Based on a complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught both the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs one lakh.

A case has been registered by the central agency and both the accused will be produced before the court tomorrow. (ANI)