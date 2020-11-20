Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan says U.S. environment protection head Wheeler to visit

China, which claims democratically-run Taiwan as its own territory, reacted with fury when the U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar came to Taipei in August, followed by U.S. Undersecretary of State Keith Krach in September, sending fighter jets near the island each time. The Trump administration has ramped up support for Taiwan, including with new arms sales, alarming China.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 08:06 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 08:06 IST
Taiwan says U.S. environment protection head Wheeler to visit

The Cabinet-level head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Andrew Wheeler, will visit Taiwan, the island's premier said on Friday, in what will be the third visit by a senior U.S. official since August. China, which claims democratically-run Taiwan as its own territory, reacted with fury when the U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar came to Taipei in August, followed by U.S. Undersecretary of State Keith Krach in September, sending fighter jets near the island each time.

The Trump administration has ramped up support for Taiwan, including with new arms sales, alarming China. Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang told reporters Taiwan-U.S. interactions had been increasing.

"At the invitation of Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will come to Taiwan, to have bilateral discussions on international cooperation on environmental protection issues," Su said. The trip will "be further beneficial to the relationship between the two countries", Su added.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said Wu had extended the invite to Wheeler last year, and that it would announce details at an "appropriate time". The EPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The New York Times reported that Wheeler's three-day trip was scheduled for the week of Dec. 5.

The paper quoted James Hewitt, a spokesman for Wheeler, as saying the agency was still working through logistics but that Wheeler was invited to Taiwan "to collaborate on issues including the Save our Seas initiative and marine litter, air quality, and children's health". Former President Barack Obama's then-EPA chief Gina McCarthy visited Taiwan in 2014.

While Trump, a Republican, is a popular figure in Taiwan, the government has moved to allay concerns the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, will not be as supportive. Taiwanese officials have pointed out that support for Taiwan is bipartisan in the United States, and last week Taiwan's de facto ambassador in Washington spoke by telephone with Antony Blinken, a longtime confidant of Biden's.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Climate crisis: ‘Nowhere near the finish line’ – UN chief

Secretary-General Antnio Guterres applauded the blocs climate action in a virtual address to the European Council on Foreign Relations while emphasizing that we are still nowhere near the finish line... and still running behind in the race ...

Victims of road accident in UP's Pratapgarh were returning from wedding function: Senior govt official.

Victims of road accident in UPs Pratapgarh were returning from wedding function Senior govt official....

Couple commits suicide in Maharashtra's Vasai town

A married couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison mixed food here in Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The deceased, identified as Vishnu Patel, 26, and his wife Pratiba, 22, were residents of Bhoipada in Vasai town of Palg...

Violence, insecurity continues to plague South Sudan communities

David Shearer, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for South Sudan, warned of increased risk of conflict with the start of the dry season, in December-January, as people start moving towards sources of water for their cattle.I t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020