FIR against 3 people associated with Sufi shrine for illegally occupying forest land in UP

A case has been registered against three people associated with a shrine dedicated to a Sufi saint for allegedly occupying a forest land illegally in Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, police said. The case was registered against the widow of late Sufi saint Khushal Miyan and two others at Bhopa police station on Thursday, a police officer said.

The religious complex at Biharigarh village is built in a reserved forest area and was declared illegal by the forest department. Apart from a a mosque and a shrine dedicated to the Sufi saint, the complex houses a chillahgah and the residence of the saint's family.

The land was given on lease which expired in 2016. The forest department then issued a notice to the family living in the complex asking them to vacate but they refused, officials said. Earlier this month, the administration demolished illegal structures around the mosque and the shrine.

According to the FIR, people associated with the shrine have illegally occupied the forest land..