Left Menu
Development News Edition

With applause and flowers, thousands attend funeral of Belarusian protester

Thousands of people silently raised their arms in the air, held flowers aloft and broke into chants outside a church in Minsk on Friday at the funeral of a Belarusian protester. The death of 31-year-old Roman Bondarenko has become the latest flashpoint in months-long mass protests against President Alexander Lukashenko.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 15:56 IST
With applause and flowers, thousands attend funeral of Belarusian protester
Representative image

Thousands of people silently raised their arms in the air, held flowers aloft and broke into chants outside a church in Minsk on Friday at the funeral of a Belarusian protester.

The death of 31-year-old Roman Bondarenko has become the latest flashpoint in months-long mass protests against President Alexander Lukashenko. He died in hospital last week after what protesters say was a severe beating by security forces. The interior ministry denied responsibility. The death was condemned by the European Union who on Thursday announced new sanctions on Minsk in response to state repression against protesters following a disputed August election.

His opponents accuse Lukashenko of rigging the election to extend his 26-year grip on power. He denies electoral fraud and, backed by Russia, has refused to resign. The crowd outside the church, the majority wearing masks, chanted "I'm going out", the last known written words of Bondarenko, and "long live Belarus".

Cars blared their horns in the street. Thousands broke into applause as the coffin was carried out of the church. The authorities this week detained a medic who leaked a medical report of Bondarenko's death to the media. The medical report showed there was no alcohol in Bondarenko's bloodstream, casting doubt on the government's assertion that Bondarenko had been drunk and died in a scuffle with civilians.

The Prosecutor General's office opened a criminal investigation into the medic for revealing medical secrets, spreading false information and fueling tensions in society. A journalist who published the report was also detained. The EU has already imposed travel bans and asset freezes on almost 50 Belarusian officials. The new sanctions are expected to target more senior officials and also entities that finance Lukashenko and his government.

United Nations human rights experts said on Thursday they were gravely concerned by increased reports of mass detentions, intimidation and torture. They called on the Belarusian authorities to investigate the excessive use of force and unlawful retaliation at peaceful protests. Tens of thousands of people have staged regular protests for weeks since the election. Some workers at major state-run companies went on strike. This week, potash producer Belaruskali said 49 workers had been fired for taking part in the strike. (Additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Security forces defeated nefarious plot to target democratic exercises in J-K: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the security forces role in neutralising four terrorists of Pakistan- based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed JeM in Nagrota of Jammu and Kashmir and said that their alertness has defeated the nefar...

Ghana, Ivory Coast threaten to suspend cocoa companies' sustainability schemes

Ghanas cocoa regulator has threatened to suspend the sustainability schemes used by major cocoa and chocolate companies to assure consumers that the beans they use are sustainably and ethically sourced. In comments to the World Cocoa Founda...

I-T raids against cattle feed producer lead to seizure of Rs 52L jewellery, Rs 121 cr blackmoney

The income-tax department has seized Rs 52 lakh worth gold and diamond jewellery after it raided multiple locations of a leading Uttar Pradesh-based cattle feed producer of north India, the CBDT said on Friday. It said the search and survey...

Pascal Struijk signs new deal with Leeds United

Leeds United on Friday announced that Pascal Struijk has extended his stay after signing a new deal with the club. Leeds United are pleased to announce Pascal Struijk has signed a new deal with the club, the club said in a statement.The Dut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020