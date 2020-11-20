Left Menu
CBI arrests ex-executive engineer, senior assistant for irregularities in Gomti project

The then executive engineer, Roop Singh Yadava, and a senior assistant in the Canal and Irrigation Department have been arrested in connection with the case, they said. The CBI had taken over investigation into the case in 2017 after a recommendation from the BJP government in the state which had set up a committee under a retired Allahabad High Court judge to look into the alleged irregularities.

The CBI arrested a former executive engineer and a senior assistant in connection with alleged irregularities in the Gomti riverfront development project undertaken during the Samajwadi Party government, officials said on Friday. The then executive engineer, Roop Singh Yadava, and a senior assistant in the Canal and Irrigation Department have been arrested in connection with the case, they said.

The CBI had taken over investigation into the case in 2017 after a recommendation from the BJP government in the state which had set up a committee under a retired Allahabad High Court judge to look into the alleged irregularities. The committee had prima facie found administrative irregularities in the project and recommended a thorough investigation against several officers, they said.

